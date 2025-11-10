Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson set a $39.00 price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Douglas Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics Stock Down 1.2%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Dynamics

PLOW stock opened at $30.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.54 and its 200 day moving average is $29.92. The stock has a market cap of $709.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Douglas Dynamics has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $34.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLOW. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 19,997 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,281,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,238,000 after buying an additional 8,584 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,317,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,615,000 after acquiring an additional 26,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.