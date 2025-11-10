Metis Global Partners LLC Cuts Position in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 9,571 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,994 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the second quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC now owns 39,735 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 32.6% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 18,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.8% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 12,151 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 10,521 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $306,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,052.92. This represents a 12.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $6,535,902.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 744,988 shares in the company, valued at $56,566,938.84. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded NIKE from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.21.

NIKE Stock Down 1.4%

NKE stock opened at $61.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $90.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $82.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

