UBS Group Cuts Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target to $65.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CELH. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celsius in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Celsius from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $41.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Celsius has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $66.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.22, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Celsius had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The company had revenue of $725.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.68 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 172.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celsius news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $456,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 37,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,921.50. This represents a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 99,227 shares in the company, valued at $6,449,755. This represents a 4.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 57,500 shares of company stock worth $3,581,975 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 9,579.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 828,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,451,000 after purchasing an additional 820,297 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the second quarter worth about $835,000. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,719,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,428,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 182.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 13,362 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

