Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $4.01 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,834 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 28,542 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the first quarter worth approximately $202,346,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in eBay by 5,181.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,196,321 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $148,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,735 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of eBay by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,763,766 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $187,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,011 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 19,822.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,290,981 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $96,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,005,141 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $135,773,000 after purchasing an additional 916,596 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,910 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $170,582.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,521.44. This trade represents a 33.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 35,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $2,878,769.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,862 shares in the company, valued at $233,367.48. This represents a 92.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,317 shares of company stock valued at $5,361,568. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of eBay from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on eBay from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on eBay from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Arete upgraded eBay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on eBay

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY opened at $83.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.71 and a 12-month high of $101.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 20.37%.The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 25.22%.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.