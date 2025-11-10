Wall Street Zen Upgrades Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) to “Buy”

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Nice in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a report on Friday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Nice from $195.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Nice from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nice has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.25.
Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $726.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.18 million. Nice had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Nice has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.330-12.530 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 3.120-3.220 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nice will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nice
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Nice in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,410,000. Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nice in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nice in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,026,000. CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in shares of Nice by 320.1% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 16,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 12,719 shares during the period. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nice during the third quarter worth $507,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Nice Company Profile
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.
