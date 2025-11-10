Wall Street Zen Upgrades Origin Bancorp (NYSE:OBK) to “Hold”

Origin Bancorp (NYSE:OBK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OBK. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Origin Bancorp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Origin Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Shares of OBK opened at $35.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Origin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $41.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.27.

Origin Bancorp (NYSE:OBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $99.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.95 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 10.23%.

In other news, Director Cecil W. Jones purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.71 per share, for a total transaction of $295,035.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 12,709 shares in the company, valued at $441,129.39. The trade was a 201.95% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Preston Moore purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.27 per share, with a total value of $222,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 54,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,806.14. This represents a 13.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought 25,918 shares of company stock worth $893,280 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 2,277.7% in the 3rd quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 191,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after buying an additional 183,442 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp during the third quarter worth $425,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Origin Bancorp by 15.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 24,949 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

