MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a report on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research raised MannKind from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of MannKind from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of MannKind in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of MannKind from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MannKind presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.86.

Shares of MannKind stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.56. MannKind has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $7.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 1.11.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. MannKind had a negative return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 10.87%.The business had revenue of $82.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MannKind will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MannKind news, insider Stuart A. Tross sold 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $250,980.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,032,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,949.42. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,011,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,822,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MannKind by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,322,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,622 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MannKind by 12.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,617,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,494,000 after acquiring an additional 831,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in MannKind by 25.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,065,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,206,000 after purchasing an additional 825,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

