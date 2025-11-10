Linde PLC $LIN Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 249,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 3.1% during the second quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 186,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 23,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $535.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Linde from $475.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $576.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.83.

Linde Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $420.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $459.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.43. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $408.65 and a 52-week high of $486.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $196.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.94 earnings per share. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.19%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

