Rathbones Group PLC Has $5.61 Million Position in CSX Corporation $CSX

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its stake in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,431 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S Bank Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co increased its position in shares of CSX by 92.6% during the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 4,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $35.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.35. CSX Corporation has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.31.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 20.55%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is 33.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSX

In other CSX news, CEO Stephen F. Angel acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 58,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,087.58. This represents a 1,700.68% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael S. Burns sold 24,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $891,393.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 51,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,286.40. This trade represents a 31.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

