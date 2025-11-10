Rathbones Group PLC Cuts Stake in Bank of Nova Scotia (The) $BNS

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,578 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $7,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BNS. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,439.7% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 108,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 101,687 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 261.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,803,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,005.4% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 14,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 941,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. 49.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BNS opened at $66.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $82.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $44.09 and a twelve month high of $66.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.87.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

BNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

