Rathbones Group PLC Has $5.27 Million Stake in Boise Cascade, L.L.C. $BCC

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its position in Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,643 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,883 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $5,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCC. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 630.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Boise Cascade by 120.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the second quarter worth $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 28.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BCC shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Boise Cascade from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Boise Cascade from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

Shares of BCC opened at $70.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.27. Boise Cascade, L.L.C. has a 12-month low of $65.62 and a 12-month high of $155.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.30.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 2.96%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade, L.L.C. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boise Cascade news, COO Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $91,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 37,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,371,587.56. This represents a 2.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Featured Articles

