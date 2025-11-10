Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 312.9% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 51.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 1.0%

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $70.54 on Monday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.82 and a 12-month high of $73.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.01 and a 200 day moving average of $59.78.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 194,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total value of $13,098,864.14. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 461,500 shares in the company, valued at $31,146,635. The trade was a 29.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 116,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $7,564,412.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 158,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,289,092.42. This trade represents a 42.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,220,797 shares of company stock valued at $78,337,744 in the last ninety days. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IBKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler set a $80.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.08.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

See Also

