Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Trims Holdings in Diageo plc $DEO

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 33,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 14,895 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Diageo by 225.8% in the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 22,542 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its stake in Diageo by 2,331.0% in the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 41,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 39,348 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in Diageo by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 127,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter worth about $4,265,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on DEO. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Diageo from $117.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Diageo Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $90.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Diageo plc has a one year low of $86.57 and a one year high of $132.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.28.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.5192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 516.0%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.62.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

