Rathbones Group PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust $PSLV

Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,039 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 299,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 34,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. now owns 22,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $16.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.32. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $18.15.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

