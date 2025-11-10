Midwest Trust Co Purchases Shares of 128,817 SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

Midwest Trust Co acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 128,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8%
Shares of SPSM stock opened at $45.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.89.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile
The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.
