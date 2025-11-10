Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in TPG Inc. $TPG

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,629 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in TPG were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in TPG by 132.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in TPG during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in TPG by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPG by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPG by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded TPG to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of TPG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of TPG from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of TPG from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TPG from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.79.

TPG Price Performance

Shares of TPG stock opened at $55.13 on Monday. TPG Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.52 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 612.56, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.16.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). TPG had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. TPG’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TPG Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. TPG’s payout ratio is currently 2,622.22%.

TPG Company Profile

(Free Report)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Featured Stories

