4,380 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG Purchased by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VONG. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,671.4% during the second quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $121.32 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.39 and a 52-week high of $126.83. The stock has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.74.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a $0.1419 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.