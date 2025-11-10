Rollins Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in DeFi Technologies Inc. $DEFT

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DeFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DEFT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of DeFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,789,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in DeFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $7,891,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in DeFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $912,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in DeFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DeFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $227,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DEFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of DeFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DeFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DeFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

DeFi Technologies Stock Performance

DEFT stock opened at $1.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.14. The firm has a market cap of $551.05 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 3.58. DeFi Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $4.95.

DeFi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.08 million. DeFi Technologies had a net margin of 43.38% and a return on equity of 137.53%.

DeFi Technologies Company Profile

DeFi Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of investment services. It plans to acquire equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded or private companies or other entities. The firm offers DeFi ETNs, DeFi Governance, DeFi Venture and DeFi Treasury. The company was founded by Olivier Francois Roussy Newton and Wouter Witvoet on April 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

