Midwest Trust Co Makes New $14.04 Million Investment in Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

Midwest Trust Co purchased a new stake in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,038,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LH. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Labcorp during the second quarter worth $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Labcorp in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Labcorp by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Labcorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Labcorp by 392.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 138 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Labcorp Price Performance

Shares of LH opened at $252.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $274.29 and a 200 day moving average of $262.71. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $209.38 and a twelve month high of $293.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

Labcorp ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.05. Labcorp had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 6.21%.The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.150-16.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LH shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Labcorp from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Labcorp from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Labcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Labcorp from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $320.00 target price on Labcorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Labcorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richelle P. Parham sold 7,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.28, for a total value of $1,782,248.52. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,469 shares in the company, valued at $627,817.32. This represents a 73.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 3,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.42, for a total transaction of $1,059,352.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,209.08. The trade was a 63.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Labcorp Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

