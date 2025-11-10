Midwest Trust Co Buys New Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF $SLYV

Midwest Trust Co purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,056,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 238.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,152,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631,170 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,308,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 952,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,593 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 885,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,633,000 after purchasing an additional 31,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 788,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,910,000 after purchasing an additional 36,911 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $88.50 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $96.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

