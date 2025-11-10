Midwest Trust Co Acquires Shares of 121,059 Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 121,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,784,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,152,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,389,358,000 after buying an additional 8,364,375 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $604,344,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,739,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,863 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,594,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,029,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,189 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Lam Research by 9,978.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,350,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total value of $1,418,804.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 56,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,942,091.42. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $207,667.02. Following the sale, the director owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,303.48. This represents a 44.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,498 shares of company stock worth $8,875,663. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lam Research from $113.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Lam Research from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.54.

Lam Research Trading Down 1.8%

LRCX opened at $159.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.90. The company has a market capitalization of $200.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $166.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.91%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

