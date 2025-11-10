176,320 Shares in H&R Block, Inc. $HRB Purchased by Midwest Trust Co

Midwest Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 176,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 72.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 40.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 42.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in H&R Block by 31.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Price Performance

HRB stock opened at $49.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.32. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.00 and a 12 month high of $64.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $203.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.13 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 191.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.17) EPS. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on HRB. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on H&R Block from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings cut H&R Block from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded H&R Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Articles

