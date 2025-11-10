Midwest Trust Co Invests $11.10 Million in Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB

Midwest Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 269,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,095,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,043.3% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 246.3% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $42.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.98. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $49.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FITB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stephens set a $52.00 target price on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.35.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $123,660.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 84,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,309.24. This represents a 3.66% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

