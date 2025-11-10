Midwest Trust Co Makes New $6.90 Million Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Midwest Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 74,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,896,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 50,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 13,405 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 250,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,068,000 after buying an additional 32,152 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR opened at $95.41 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.17 and a fifty-two week high of $97.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.92.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

