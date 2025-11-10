Midwest Trust Co Purchases Shares of 90,660 American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Midwest Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 90,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,407,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.3% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 68,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,722,000. TrueMark Investments LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 50,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,106,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,772,000 after acquiring an additional 52,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of American Electric Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on American Electric Power from $128.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $121.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.91 and a 1 year high of $122.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.99.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.29%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.850-5.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.39%.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,672.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $635,712. This represents a 15.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $587,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 35,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,732.96. This represents a 12.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 11,006 shares of company stock worth $1,243,522 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

