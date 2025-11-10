Midwest Trust Co Makes New Investment in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM

Midwest Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 215,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,386,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 279.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 76.5% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 287.8% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFEM opened at $32.73 on Monday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $33.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.71.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.