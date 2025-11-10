Midwest Trust Co Buys Shares of 36,521 Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Midwest Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 36,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,386,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 109.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 71.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.8% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $55,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $285.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $291.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.75. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $209.64 and a 52 week high of $298.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

