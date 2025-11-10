Ecolab Inc. $ECL Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Ecolab by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Ecolab by 1.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 20.5% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, SVP Jennifer J. Bradway sold 807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.28, for a total transaction of $225,378.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,165.28. This represents a 15.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $278.51 per share, for a total transaction of $167,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,640,663.03. This represents a 3.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of ECL opened at $255.86 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.62 and a fifty-two week high of $286.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $270.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.32. The firm has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.07. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 12.49%.The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ecolab has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.480-7.580 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ECL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $303.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $325.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ecolab from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ECL

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.