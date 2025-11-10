Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Corporation $BOH

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 133.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,473 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,863 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.06% of Bank of Hawaii worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth $253,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $65.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Bank of Hawaii Corporation has a 52 week low of $57.44 and a 52 week high of $82.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.36.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $182.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.95 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 17.41%.During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Corporation will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.20.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

