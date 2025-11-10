Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. $OWL

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OWL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,412,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206,495 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,259,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,323,000 after buying an additional 2,039,355 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth $38,810,000. HMI Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth $30,343,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 513.1% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,576,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OWL opened at $15.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $26.73.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $727.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.95 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 1,500.00%.

OWL has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

