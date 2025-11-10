Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 27,037 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. $BKU

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 200.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,037 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of BankUnited worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,820,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter worth $1,398,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in BankUnited by 36.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,059,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,496,000 after buying an additional 285,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in BankUnited during the first quarter worth $398,000. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on BankUnited from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on BankUnited from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.91.

BankUnited Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $40.32 on Monday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.21 and a 12-month high of $44.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.72 and a 200-day moving average of $36.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.34.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $275.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.33 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 13.98%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.93%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

See Also

