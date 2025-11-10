ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF $ISPY Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY – Free Report) by 66.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,528 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.17% of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 31,386 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. CAP Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF stock opened at $45.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.87. ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $46.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.91.

About ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (ISPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on the stocks of the S&P 500 Index. The fund seeks generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the S&P 500 Index over the long term.

