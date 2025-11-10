Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 13,341 Shares of First American Financial Corporation $FAF

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 124.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FAF. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 5.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 141,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 4.9% during the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 42,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 125,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on First American Financial from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on First American Financial from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Insider Activity

In other First American Financial news, Director Margaret M. Mccarthy sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $229,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 28,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,874.85. This trade represents a 11.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Stock Performance

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $62.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.24. First American Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $70.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.37.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First American Financial Corporation will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 47.31%.

First American Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About First American Financial



First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.



