Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $6.96 Million Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 174,092 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $6,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BRO. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 49,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $78.51 on Monday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.17 and a 52 week high of $125.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.31 and its 200-day moving average is $99.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on BRO shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $92.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.23.

View Our Latest Report on BRO

Brown & Brown Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.