Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 1,593 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,991 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 651.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

PAYC opened at $162.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.33. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.50 and a twelve month high of $267.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $493.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.62 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Paycom Software has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 18.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $258.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $285.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.27, for a total value of $334,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 24,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,482.91. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

