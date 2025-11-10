Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 231.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 25.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 97,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $169.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.03. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.95 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 23.67%.The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.380 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.10%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $9,330,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.14.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

