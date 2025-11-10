Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. $PACB

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 89.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,294,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612,760 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.43% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PACB. Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth about $391,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 789,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 471,101 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 3,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 108,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 32,105 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PACB shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.90.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $1.76 on Monday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 66.75% and a negative net margin of 336.40%.The business had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

