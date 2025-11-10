Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes $1.77 Million Position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. $BBVA

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 115,354 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 3.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 781,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,017,000 after acquiring an additional 25,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 673,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 252,492 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 23.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 153,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 28,886 shares during the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 13.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $20.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Dividend Announcement

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.3736 per share. This represents a yield of 361.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 6th. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is 31.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

