Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Shares in Ramaco Resources, Inc. $METCB

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of METCB. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 180,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 30,558 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 11.0% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 177,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 17,578 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 257,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares during the period. 9.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

Shares of Ramaco Resources stock opened at $15.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.68. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METCB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Ramaco Resources had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 5.67%.The firm had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1918 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is currently -113.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Ramaco Resources Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

