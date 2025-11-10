7,161 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of VBK stock opened at $298.77 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $214.77 and a twelve month high of $310.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $300.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.25. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

