Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Pyxis Oncology, Inc. $PYXS

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 133,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of Pyxis Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Pyxis Oncology by 296.6% in the 1st quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 390,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 292,370 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 125.4% during the second quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 153,000 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 32.5% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. 39.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Pyxis Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Pyxis Oncology Stock Down 3.2%

PYXS stock opened at $3.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $243.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73. Pyxis Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $5.39.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Pyxis Oncology Profile

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

