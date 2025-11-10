Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 48,715 Drilling Tools International Corp. $DTI

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Drilling Tools International Corp. (NASDAQ:DTI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.14% of Drilling Tools International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Drilling Tools International by 50.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Drilling Tools International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Drilling Tools International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Drilling Tools International by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares during the last quarter. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DTI shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Drilling Tools International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Drilling Tools International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

NASDAQ DTI opened at $2.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.37. Drilling Tools International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82. The company has a market cap of $72.03 million, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.18 million. Drilling Tools International had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. Drilling Tools International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Drilling Tools International Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Drilling Tools International Corporation provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole tool rentals, machining, and inspection services to support the global drilling and wellbore construction industry. The company also provides products are bottom hole assembly components, such as stabilizers, subs, non-magnetic and steel drill collars, hole openers, and roller reamers, as well as drill pipe and drill pipe accessories; ancillary equipment and handling tools to support its rental platform, including float valves, ring gauges, tool baskets, lift bail, lift subs, mud magnets, elevators, bracket and bail assemblies, slips, tongs, stabbing guides and safety clamps; and blowout preventers, and pressure control accessory equipment.

