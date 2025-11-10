Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $84,000 Position in Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. $CGEM

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGEM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,039,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,011,000 after purchasing an additional 103,504 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 411.5% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 221,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 178,138 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,423,000. Voss Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 52,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 21.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 161,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 28,081 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CGEM opened at $7.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.63. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

Cullinan Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.18. On average, analysts predict that Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lynx1 Capital Management Lp purchased 626,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $4,194,488.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 8,271,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,420,966.20. The trade was a 8.19% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 1,874,057 shares of company stock valued at $13,325,286 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CGEM shares. Zacks Research upgraded Cullinan Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

