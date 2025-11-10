LCI Industries $LCII Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,409 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.09% of LCI Industries worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after buying an additional 14,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 347,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 435,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,745,000 after buying an additional 180,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LCII shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on LCI Industries from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised LCI Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Friday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Shares of LCII stock opened at $108.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.34. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $72.31 and a 52-week high of $129.38.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 64.34%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

