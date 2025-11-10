Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 31,567 Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. $ARTV

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Artiva Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Artiva Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics by 26.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 11,355 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARTV shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Artiva Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Artiva Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARTV opened at $3.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65. Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 3.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Artiva Biotherapeutics news, CEO Fred Aslan sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 356,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,326. This trade represents a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Artiva Biotherapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing natural killer (NK) cell-based therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases and cancers. The company’s lead product candidate is AB-101, an off-the-shelf NK cell therapy for patients with autoimmune diseases and cancers, such as lupus nephritis, rheumatoid arthritis, pemphigus vulgaris, the anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis subtypes granulomatosis with polyangiitis/microscopic polyangiitis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and B-cell-non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

