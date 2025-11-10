Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $90,000 Position in GoPro, Inc. $GPRO

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 118,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of GoPro as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. R Squared Ltd raised its stake in shares of GoPro by 146.6% in the second quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 80,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 48,098 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 2,346.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 108,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 104,104 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in GoPro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in GoPro by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 20,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro Stock Performance

Shares of GoPro stock opened at $1.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.72. GoPro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $3.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $162.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.18 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 65.78% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. GoPro has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.010-0.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GPRO has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of GoPro in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GoPro in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $0.75.

Read Our Latest Report on GPRO

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder William George Brumder sold 12,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $29,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,838,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,986,620. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Mcgee sold 150,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $186,053.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 779,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,167.76. This represents a 16.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoPro Company Profile

(Free Report)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.