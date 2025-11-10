RWA Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cigna Group $CI

RWA Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 86,071.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,475,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471,249 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the first quarter worth $727,905,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,056,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,966,690,000 after buying an additional 1,094,327 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Cigna Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,886,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,607,716,000 after acquiring an additional 865,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna Group by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,649,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $542,796,000 after acquiring an additional 457,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of Cigna Group stock opened at $264.54 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Cigna Group has a one year low of $239.51 and a one year high of $350.00. The company has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.44.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $7.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $69.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on Cigna Group from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $383.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna Group

In other news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,557,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,400. The trade was a 52.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,610,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 51,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,354,600. This trade represents a 9.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

