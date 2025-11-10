Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Whelan Financial lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2.4% during the second quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 1,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings raised International Business Machines from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $306.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $286.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $279.45 and a 200-day moving average of $269.19. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $204.07 and a 1-year high of $319.35.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 80.38%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

