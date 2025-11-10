Wall Street Zen Downgrades Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) to Hold

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $84.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $78.61 and a 1 year high of $95.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.50 and a 200-day moving average of $87.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOX. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,733,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Amdocs by 13.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 6.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Amdocs by 3.5% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 93,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

