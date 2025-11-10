Wall Street Zen Upgrades Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) to “Hold”

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho set a $13.00 price objective on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corvus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ CRVS opened at $7.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $567.57 million, a PE ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.12. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $52,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $54,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.

